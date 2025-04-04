Safeguarding Aurangzeb's Tomb: ASI's Vigilance

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has intensified efforts to safeguard the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Khuldabad, Maharashtra, amid concerns over potential damage. The Union Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, disclosed these protective measures in a response at the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a parliamentary query, Minister Shekhawat confirmed the tomb's status as an ASI-protected monument, emphasizing that it remains listed on the ASI's official website despite recent threats. He also reassured that the monument falls under the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad Circle.

In response to potential threats from extremist groups, the ASI has coordinated with district authorities, installing 12-foot metal barriers, concertina wire, and deploying security personnel. These proactive actions are part of ongoing efforts to preserve the historical site.

