Cineworld Mourns the Loss of Iconic Patriot 'Bharat Kumar'

Veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, remembered for his iconic patriotic roles, has passed away at the age of 87. The sad news was confirmed on Friday as Kumar succumbed to age-related ailments at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her sorrow, emphasizing the significant impact of Kumar's demise on the cineworld. She referred to Kumar, fondly known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his devotion-themed films, as an irreplaceable figure in Indian cinema.

Banerjee extended her condolences to Kumar's family, friends, and countless admirers, underscoring the void his passing leaves in the film industry. Kumar's contributions in the late 1960s and 1970s remain etched in the annals of film history for his distinctive portrayal of love for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)