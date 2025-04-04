Left Menu

Remembering Bharat Kumar: The Patriotic Icon

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, famed for his patriotic films like 'Shaheed' and 'Upkar', passed away at 87. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences, highlighting Kumar's profound impact on Indian cinema and his role in instilling patriotism. Shah emphasized that Kumar's influence will inspire future filmmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:21 IST
Remembering Bharat Kumar: The Patriotic Icon
Manoj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, cherished for his string of patriotic films, passed away at the age of 87 in a Mumbai hospital on Friday. Known as 'Bharat Kumar' for iconic films like 'Shaheed' and 'Upkar', he left a significant mark on Indian cinema.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his condolences, noting Kumar's enduring impact on audiences and the patriotic fervor he incited through his work. Shah remarked on the lasting legacy Kumar has left for future generations of filmmakers.

In his tribute, Shah shared his sympathies with Kumar's family, friends, and countless admirers, underscoring the actor's monumental contributions to the film industry and national spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025