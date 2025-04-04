Remembering Bharat Kumar: The Patriotic Icon
Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, famed for his patriotic films like 'Shaheed' and 'Upkar', passed away at 87. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences, highlighting Kumar's profound impact on Indian cinema and his role in instilling patriotism. Shah emphasized that Kumar's influence will inspire future filmmakers.
Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, cherished for his string of patriotic films, passed away at the age of 87 in a Mumbai hospital on Friday. Known as 'Bharat Kumar' for iconic films like 'Shaheed' and 'Upkar', he left a significant mark on Indian cinema.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his condolences, noting Kumar's enduring impact on audiences and the patriotic fervor he incited through his work. Shah remarked on the lasting legacy Kumar has left for future generations of filmmakers.
In his tribute, Shah shared his sympathies with Kumar's family, friends, and countless admirers, underscoring the actor's monumental contributions to the film industry and national spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
