Record-Breaking Auctions: Tyeb Mehta's 'Trussed Bull' Hits Rs 61.80 Crore

Tyeb Mehta's 'Trussed Bull' fetched Rs 61.80 crore at Saffronart's auction in Mumbai, marking the highest sale for Mehta and second-highest in an Indian art auction globally. This anniversary auction celebrated 25 years of achievements with a total sale of Rs 217.81 crore.

At Saffronart's 25th anniversary auction in Mumbai, Tyeb Mehta's 'Trussed Bull' sold for an astounding Rs 61.80 crore, setting a new high for the artist. This sale ties with Amrita Sher-Gil's 'The Story Teller' as the second-highest price for an Indian artist's work sold at auction worldwide.

The 1956 painting, a crucial work in Mehta's 'trussed bull' series, had an estimated value of Rs five to seven lakh. An untitled acrylic also exceeded expectations, selling at Rs nine crore. The auction achieved a record total sale of Rs 217.81 crore, marking a full 100 per cent sale of its 75 lots.

Notable sales included F N Souza's 'Supper at Emmaus' for Rs 15.30 crore and Amrita Sher-Gil's rare still life, which fetched Rs 24 crore. Works from legendary artists like Raja Ravi Varma and Sakti Burman also gathered significant bids, underscoring the growing prominence of South Asian art globally.

