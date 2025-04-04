Maps of Memory: Unearthing Feminist Histories Across South Asia
The National Law School of India University's exhibition, 'Maps of Memory: The Uma Chakravarti Collection,' showcases feminist and democratic histories from South Asia. Curated by Diya Deviah and Ammel Sharon, it explores networks of activism and resistance from mid-20th century onward, featuring archival materials from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
The National Law School of India University's Law and Society Archives presents 'Maps of Memory: The Uma Chakravarti Collection,' an exhibition intertwined with feminist and democratic narratives from South Asia.
The event is organized around key themes such as Archiving Feminist Histories and Democratic Participation. It is set to take place at the Bangalore International Centre from March 29 to April 6.
Curated by faculty members Diya Deviah and Ammel Sharon, the exhibition draws from historian Uma Chakravarti's archives, offering insights into decades of activism spanning India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. It highlights how feminist movements envisioned new futures through resistance and solidarity.
