Triveni Sangam's Sacred Waters Make Waves Overseas

The Uttar Pradesh government has dispatched its maiden international consignment of sacred Triveni Sangam water to fulfill overseas demand. On Friday, the state government announced that 1,000 bottles have been sent to Germany, taking the spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh event beyond India's borders.

The Maha Kumbh, held from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, saw participation from over 66 crore devotees who took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Post-event, the government pledged to distribute 'Maha Prasad' consisting of Sangam water to devotees across Uttar Pradesh who missed the event.

This international shipment, facilitated by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, aims to reach devotees in Germany who were unable to attend the pilgrimage. The Ganga water, packaged by the Nari Shakti Mahila Prerna Sankul committee from Jasra, highlights growing global interest in this revered event.

