In a speech delivered on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked on India's historical influence, attributing its global reach not to martial prowess but to spreading messages of compassion and friendship.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Guru Gorakshanath Gyansthali in Siddharthnagar, Adityanath stressed India's commitment to knowledge and its non-coercive approach to international relations.

Adityanath hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him with advancing India into the world's fifth-largest economy while safeguarding the nation's traditional values. The transformation of sites like Kashi and Mathura further exemplifies this balance between cultural heritage and modern development, he asserted.

