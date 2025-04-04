Left Menu

India's Compassionate Legacy: Beyond the Sword

In a recent event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's global influence through compassion rather than force. He inaugurated Guru Gorakshanath Gyansthali, emphasizing India's tradition of valuing knowledge. Adityanath praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership for balancing heritage and progress, transforming religious sites and positioning India as a growing economic power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:24 IST
India's Compassionate Legacy: Beyond the Sword
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a speech delivered on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked on India's historical influence, attributing its global reach not to martial prowess but to spreading messages of compassion and friendship.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Guru Gorakshanath Gyansthali in Siddharthnagar, Adityanath stressed India's commitment to knowledge and its non-coercive approach to international relations.

Adityanath hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him with advancing India into the world's fifth-largest economy while safeguarding the nation's traditional values. The transformation of sites like Kashi and Mathura further exemplifies this balance between cultural heritage and modern development, he asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025