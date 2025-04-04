India's Compassionate Legacy: Beyond the Sword
In a recent event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's global influence through compassion rather than force. He inaugurated Guru Gorakshanath Gyansthali, emphasizing India's tradition of valuing knowledge. Adityanath praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership for balancing heritage and progress, transforming religious sites and positioning India as a growing economic power.
- Country:
- India
In a speech delivered on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked on India's historical influence, attributing its global reach not to martial prowess but to spreading messages of compassion and friendship.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Guru Gorakshanath Gyansthali in Siddharthnagar, Adityanath stressed India's commitment to knowledge and its non-coercive approach to international relations.
Adityanath hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him with advancing India into the world's fifth-largest economy while safeguarding the nation's traditional values. The transformation of sites like Kashi and Mathura further exemplifies this balance between cultural heritage and modern development, he asserted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Advocates Rate Cuts as Tariffs Impact Economy
South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis
Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Parsi New Year Navroz with Heartfelt Greetings
Fed Chair Powell Critiques Impact of Trump's Tariff Policies on Economy
New Zealand’s Economy Rebounds: GDP Growth Signals Brighter Future