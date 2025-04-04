Honoring Legacies: Tamil Nadu's Tribute to Mookiah and Muthuramalinga Thevar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's decision to honor the late party leader PK Mookiah Thevar with a memorial has been warmly received by the All India Forward Bloc. This announcement coincides with Thevar's 103rd birth anniversary, acknowledging his impactful role in Tamil Nadu's sociopolitical realm.

The Forward Bloc has further requested immediate action from Stalin to push for the renaming of Madurai airport to 'Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Airport.' The party states that such a move would significantly commemorate the contributions of the respected leader Muthuramalinga Thevar to the state's historical and political narrative.

Party General Secretary G Devarajan praised the initiatives, stating they recognize the remarkable legacies of both Thevars, who influenced countless activists and played pivotal roles in advocating for the marginalized sections of society. The proposed measures serve as a tribute to their enduring inspiration and sociopolitical impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)