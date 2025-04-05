Welcoming the Giants: Elephants Become Bandhavgarh's Safari Stars

The majestic wild elephants, which moved from neighboring states six years ago, are increasingly becoming a part of the tourist experience at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Initially cautious around humans, they are now on their way to becoming key figures in the reserve's safari attractions.

According to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's Deputy Director, Prakash Kumar Verma, the authorities are mulling over showcasing these elephants to tourists visiting the reserve. Verma noted the significant change in the elephants' behavior since their migration from Odisha in 2018-19, via Chhattisgarh, with their numbers increasing substantially.

A tragic incident last October, where ten elephants were found dead due to Cyclopiazonic acid poisoning from spoiled food, raised serious concerns. Nevertheless, authorities are keen on promoting the elephants' presence, despite not having specific measures like dedicated water bodies for these pachyderms yet.

