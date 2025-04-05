Left Menu

Sri Lanka Bestows Top Civil Honor on India's Modi

Sri Lanka awarded its highest civilian honor, the Mithra Vibhushana, to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening bilateral ties. The prestigious accolade was presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, recognizing Modi's contribution during Sri Lanka's economic crisis and the shared cultural heritage between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has honored Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest civilian award, the Mithra Vibhushana, in acknowledgment of his efforts to bolster relations between the two nations.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake presented the accolade during a ceremony at the presidential secretariat, highlighting the strategic and humanitarian significance of the India-Sri Lanka partnership, notably during Sri Lanka's recent economic turmoil.

The Mithra Vibhushana, including a silver medal adorned with Sri Lankan gems and symbolic emblems, underscores Modi's role in enhancing bilateral ties and celebrates the rich cultural bonds shared by the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

