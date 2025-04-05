The Unpredictable Drama of Augusta National's Flowering Peach

The third hole at Augusta National, famously named 'Flowering Peach,' has been a testing ground for golfers since the Masters' inception. At 350 yards, this par 4 offers a seemingly straightforward layout, yet its history is filled with tales of unpredictability.

Despite not having water hazards, the hole is lined with four bunkers on the left and features an elevated green, making strategy key. The front pin position often compels players to attack cautiously, and the hole has inspired remarkable shots and dramatic turns of fate over the years.

Notable incidents include Tiger Woods' 2003 blunder, Charl Schwartzel's eagle in 2011, and Jack Nicklaus' crowd-thrilling birdie in 1998. More recently, Scottie Scheffler demonstrated how a deft recovery can turn setbacks into triumphs. Flowering Peach continues to captivate players, proving that at Augusta, nothing is ever certain.

