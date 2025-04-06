Yogi Adityanath's Spiritual Homage at Gorakhnath Temple
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath worshiped Maa Mahagauri at Gorakhnath temple on Ashtami, a part of Chaitra Navratri celebrations. He conducted traditional rituals, praying for the state's welfare. The following day, he will perform 'Kanya Pujan' after worshiping Maa Siddhidatri.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his respects at Gorakhnath temple by worshiping Maa Mahagauri during the Ashtami festivities of Chaitra Navratri.
Amidst Vedic chanting, Adityanath completed traditional rituals, including havan and aarti, while praying for the welfare of the state's citizens.
The spiritual schedule continues with Adityanath planning to conduct 'Kanya Pujan' after paying homage to Maa Siddhidatri on Navami, maintaining the age-old traditions held since the start of Chaitra Navratri.
