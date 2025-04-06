Yogi Adityanath's Spiritual Homage at Gorakhnath Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his respects at Gorakhnath temple by worshiping Maa Mahagauri during the Ashtami festivities of Chaitra Navratri.

Amidst Vedic chanting, Adityanath completed traditional rituals, including havan and aarti, while praying for the welfare of the state's citizens.

The spiritual schedule continues with Adityanath planning to conduct 'Kanya Pujan' after paying homage to Maa Siddhidatri on Navami, maintaining the age-old traditions held since the start of Chaitra Navratri.

