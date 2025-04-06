Sudarsan Pattnaik Celebrated for International Sand Art Achievement

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a renowned sand artist from Puri, has received accolades from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after Pattnaik was honored with 'The Fred Darrington', the 1st British Sand Master Award, at the prestigious Sandworld Sand Sculpture Festival in Weymouth, UK.

Majhi expressed his congratulations on social media, acknowledging Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee, for his significant contribution to art and culture. Pattnaik's 10-foot statue of Lord Ganesha, themed 'World Peace', was a highlight at the festival, showcasing India's cultural heritage on an international platform.

Pattnaik, currently in the UK, dedicated the award to his fans and followers. Receiving this honor from the Mayor of Weymouth, he highlighted that the award commemorates Fred Darrington's contributions to sand sculpture, furthering global appreciation for the art form.

(With inputs from agencies.)