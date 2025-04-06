Left Menu

Sudarsan Pattnaik Celebrated for International Sand Art Achievement

Odisha's Chief Minister recognizes Sudarsan Pattnaik for his commendable achievement at the Sandworld Sand Sculpture Festival in the UK. Pattnaik received the 'Fred Darrington' award for his Lord Ganesha sculpture, promoting peace and recognizing his efforts in enhancing cultural heritage globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:33 IST
Sudarsan Pattnaik Celebrated for International Sand Art Achievement
Sudarsan Pattnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a renowned sand artist from Puri, has received accolades from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after Pattnaik was honored with 'The Fred Darrington', the 1st British Sand Master Award, at the prestigious Sandworld Sand Sculpture Festival in Weymouth, UK.

Majhi expressed his congratulations on social media, acknowledging Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee, for his significant contribution to art and culture. Pattnaik's 10-foot statue of Lord Ganesha, themed 'World Peace', was a highlight at the festival, showcasing India's cultural heritage on an international platform.

Pattnaik, currently in the UK, dedicated the award to his fans and followers. Receiving this honor from the Mayor of Weymouth, he highlighted that the award commemorates Fred Darrington's contributions to sand sculpture, furthering global appreciation for the art form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025