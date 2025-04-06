Odisha's Grand Yoga Mahotsav-2025: Countdown to International Yoga Day Begins

Odisha is gearing up to host Yoga Mahotsav-2025 at Kalinga Stadium, marking the 75-day countdown to International Yoga Day on June 21. This grand event, celebrated on World Health Day, will demonstrate the common yoga protocol in the presence of several dignitaries, according to Monalisa Dash, joint secretary of Ayush.

The event, organized by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush, is expected to draw significant attention. Union Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, will be among the attendees. Dash emphasized the importance of the common yoga protocol, highlighting its availability in 22 languages and the inclusivity promoted through the introduction of a Braille edition last year.

With over 24 crore participants to date, the International Day of Yoga has been growing annually. In its upcoming 11th edition, efforts are being made to set new records in participation. As part of the celebrations, the Ministry is organizing 10 signature events nationwide, ensuring impactful initiatives in the run-up to International Yoga Day 2025.

