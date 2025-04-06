West Bengal's Peaceful Ram Navami: A Testament to Effective Law and Order
Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal concluded peacefully with no reported incidents, according to senior police officials. Additional security measures ensured the safety of processions across the state. Authorities plan to address potential violations involving weapons seen in certain processions using CCTV footage. Sensitive areas saw heightened security and proactive police deployment.
West Bengal celebrated Ram Navami without any disturbances, marking an incident-free event across the state, as confirmed by a senior police officer.
In an interview with PTI, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim emphasized that appropriate measures would be enacted against individuals participating in processions with weapons.
Despite the peaceful proceedings, Shamim noted that additional security forces will remain deployed for an extra 24 hours, particularly in districts known for hosting Ram Navami celebrations.
