West Bengal's Peaceful Ram Navami: A Testament to Effective Law and Order

West Bengal celebrated Ram Navami without any disturbances, marking an incident-free event across the state, as confirmed by a senior police officer.

In an interview with PTI, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim emphasized that appropriate measures would be enacted against individuals participating in processions with weapons.

Despite the peaceful proceedings, Shamim noted that additional security forces will remain deployed for an extra 24 hours, particularly in districts known for hosting Ram Navami celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)