In a rare and commendable collaboration, West Bengal celebrated a peaceful Ram Navami this year, as acknowledged by Governor CV Ananda Bose. The event passed without the political strife and violence that had marred previous years.

The Ram Navami festivities were notably calm across the state, marking a significant departure from previous experiences of discord. Governor Bose recognized the unified efforts of the state government and political entities, which contributed to this harmonious celebration.

Governor Bose also expressed gratitude to the citizens for heeding his calls for dignified celebrations. The state's comprehensive security plan and administrative efficiency were evident, ensuring a joyful and secure environment for all.

