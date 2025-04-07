Pavilion Picks: Shaking Up India's Fantasy Cricket Game

India's obsession with cricket is well-known, but Pavilion Picks, a newly launched fantasy cricket league platform, is aiming to take that enthusiasm to a new level. Unlike traditional platforms, Pavilion Picks prioritizes the creation of an interactive community for cricket enthusiasts.

Pavilion Picks challenges players not just to pick star performers but to analyze and select six unique players who might achieve a 150+ strike rate in a week. This innovative approach rewards informed, bold predictions.

Endorsed by cricket legend Kris Srikkanth, Pavilion Picks' marketing campaign, developed by Clevertize, captures the essential spirit of Indian cricket fandom. The platform, growing rapidly, promises an avenue for fans to connect, debate, and engage beyond mere gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)