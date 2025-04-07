Left Menu

Pavilion Picks: Shaking Up India's Fantasy Cricket Game

Pavilion Picks, a new fantasy cricket league platform in India, is redefining the game with a community-focused model. It emphasizes building engaging interactions among cricket fans, encouraging bold decisions with unique player choices. The platform's innovative approach is supported by creative campaigns featuring cricket icon Kris Srikkanth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's obsession with cricket is well-known, but Pavilion Picks, a newly launched fantasy cricket league platform, is aiming to take that enthusiasm to a new level. Unlike traditional platforms, Pavilion Picks prioritizes the creation of an interactive community for cricket enthusiasts.

Pavilion Picks challenges players not just to pick star performers but to analyze and select six unique players who might achieve a 150+ strike rate in a week. This innovative approach rewards informed, bold predictions.

Endorsed by cricket legend Kris Srikkanth, Pavilion Picks' marketing campaign, developed by Clevertize, captures the essential spirit of Indian cricket fandom. The platform, growing rapidly, promises an avenue for fans to connect, debate, and engage beyond mere gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

