Flagpole Mishap during Ramnavami Procession Injures Five

Five people, including three teenagers, were injured during a Ramnavami immersion procession in Parsudih, after a flagpole touched a live wire. Authorities quickly responded, transporting the injured to hospitals for treatment. The procession, organized by a local committee, saw no further incidents due to enhanced security measures across the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unfortunate incident during a Ramnavami immersion procession in the Parsudih area of the city, five individuals, among them three teenagers, sustained injuries when a religious flagpole made contact with an overhead live wire.

The injured were promptly taken to Tata Motors Main Hospital, where one individual, Sanjay Kumar Singh, was referred to Tata Main Hospital for advanced care. The procession, organized by the Yashodanagar Sharda Ram Bajrang Akhara Committee, saw a quick response from medical and law enforcement teams.

Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal and Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal conducted thorough inspections of the procession routes, ensuring no further incidents occurred. With participation from 200 Akhara committees, the district's processions continued smoothly under heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

