Biryani Blunder: Noida Restaurant Owner Arrested

A restaurant owner in Noida named Rahul Rajvanshi was arrested for allegedly delivering non-vegetarian biryani to a customer who ordered vegetarian biryani. The arrest followed a viral video on social media where the woman claimed she accidentally ate non-vegetarian food during Navratri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:59 IST
restaurant
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking case that has garnered significant attention, a restaurant owner in Noida, identified as Rahul Rajvanshi, has been arrested for allegedly delivering a non-vegetarian biryani to a vegetarian customer. This incident has sparked outrage, especially since it occurred during the sacred Navratri period.

The woman's account spread rapidly through a video she posted on social media, where she explained that despite ordering vegetarian biryani, she received a dish containing meat. The video soon went viral, prompting widespread condemnation and a police investigation.

The Central Noida police, led by DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy, took swift action following the woman's complaint. The restaurant owner was detained, and a food sample was sent to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

