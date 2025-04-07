Biryani Blunder: Noida Restaurant Owner Arrested
A restaurant owner in Noida named Rahul Rajvanshi was arrested for allegedly delivering non-vegetarian biryani to a customer who ordered vegetarian biryani. The arrest followed a viral video on social media where the woman claimed she accidentally ate non-vegetarian food during Navratri.
In a striking case that has garnered significant attention, a restaurant owner in Noida, identified as Rahul Rajvanshi, has been arrested for allegedly delivering a non-vegetarian biryani to a vegetarian customer. This incident has sparked outrage, especially since it occurred during the sacred Navratri period.
The woman's account spread rapidly through a video she posted on social media, where she explained that despite ordering vegetarian biryani, she received a dish containing meat. The video soon went viral, prompting widespread condemnation and a police investigation.
The Central Noida police, led by DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy, took swift action following the woman's complaint. The restaurant owner was detained, and a food sample was sent to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for analysis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
