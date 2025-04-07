Global Harmony Unites Under Navkar Mahamantra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Navkar Mahamantra Divas, a celebration promoting spiritual harmony through Jainism's revered chant. The event emphasizes non-violence, humility, and inner transformation, uniting participants from over 108 countries in a global chant for peace and unity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a speech at the Navkar Mahamantra Divas, an event dedicated to fostering spiritual harmony and ethical awareness.
This significant observance aims to unite people in collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra, a central chant in Jainism, emphasizing principles such as non-violence and humility.
The global chant will see participation from individuals in more than 108 countries, promoting a message of peace and togetherness worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement