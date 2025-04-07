Global Harmony Unites Under Navkar Mahamantra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a speech at the Navkar Mahamantra Divas, an event dedicated to fostering spiritual harmony and ethical awareness.

This significant observance aims to unite people in collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra, a central chant in Jainism, emphasizing principles such as non-violence and humility.

The global chant will see participation from individuals in more than 108 countries, promoting a message of peace and togetherness worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)