Global Harmony Unites Under Navkar Mahamantra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Navkar Mahamantra Divas, a celebration promoting spiritual harmony through Jainism's revered chant. The event emphasizes non-violence, humility, and inner transformation, uniting participants from over 108 countries in a global chant for peace and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a speech at the Navkar Mahamantra Divas, an event dedicated to fostering spiritual harmony and ethical awareness.

This significant observance aims to unite people in collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra, a central chant in Jainism, emphasizing principles such as non-violence and humility.

The global chant will see participation from individuals in more than 108 countries, promoting a message of peace and togetherness worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

