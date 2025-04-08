Left Menu

Controversy and Threats: The Turmoil of 'India’s Got Latent'

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, after controversy on "India’s Got Latent," faces death and rape threats. This followed inflammatory remarks by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, resulting in backlash and police complaints against the show's team. The National Commission for Women has summoned the parties involved for their offensive remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija revealed she has received numerous death and rape threats following her appearance on the controversial episode of "India's Got Latent."

The online personality, known as 'The Rebel Kid' on Instagram, where she boasts over 3 million followers, contends with severe backlash after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comments sparked a political uproar. This frenzy led to police complaints and FIRs against the show's key figures, including Mukhija, host Samay Raina, and others.

Mukhija, amid heightened scrutiny, shared screenshots of malicious trolling she faced post-controversy, emphasizing the grave nature of threats. The National Commission for Women has summoned those involved for the offensive discourse on the show, striving for accountability among Mukhija, Raina, Allahbadia, and production members Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

