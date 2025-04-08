Harnessing Nature's Resilience: Lal Bahadur Singh's Avian Art

Artist Lal Bahadur Singh's latest exhibition at Bikaner House captures a world where birds like sparrows, parrots, and peacocks take center stage amid the remnants of human urbanization. Through vibrant paintings, Singh blurs the lines between nature and industrial encroachment, creating a narrative of resilience and adaptability.

In a striking piece titled "City Park," sparrows mimic human activities in a public garden setting, highlighting their innate humanness. Another artwork showcases birds nesting in brick walls, resembling apartment buildings. "Unknown Journey" depicts a truck with bricks, surrounded by a flock, underscoring nature's persistence.

Singh's exhibition, running until April 9, features the expansive "Organic City" that questions prosperity pathways and highlights stones instead of human structures. Through his art, Singh invites reflection on nature's quiet resilience as cities rise around us.

