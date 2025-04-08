A New Era Blossoms: Replacing the Legendary Jackson Magnolia

The historic Jackson Magnolia tree, which graced the White House grounds for nearly two centuries, has been removed due to safety concerns. President Donald Trump announced the decision, emphasizing the tree's hazardous condition at the entrance to the White House.

The American Society of Consulting Arborists, following an assessment, deemed the iconic tree a potential risk of structural failure. As a result, a sapling grown by the National Park Service will take its place. This 12-year-old sapling traces its lineage directly to the original Jackson Magnolia.

The removal process involved collaboration from various White House officials and agencies. Efforts were made to preserve the legacy and historical significance of the tree, with samples retained for archival purposes. Under President Joe Biden, a similar planting of a descendant sapling occurred, marking continuity and respect for tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)