Lizzo's 'Weight Release': A Body-Positive Transformation Journey

In a heartfelt revelation, rapper and singer Lizzo has expressed her approach to body transformation, choosing to describe it as 'weight release' rather than 'weight loss.' Speaking on Jay Shetty's podcast 'On Purpose,' Lizzo explained that the changes she has undergone are about more than just shedding pounds; it signifies emotional and mental growth as well.

Lizzo elaborated on the positive aspects of her journey, stating, 'I've gained a sense of self and a lifestyle I truly love.' She further revealed a newfound understanding of nutrition and the science behind cardio and weight lifting, highlighting the comprehensive nature of her transformation. However, she acknowledges that her terminology might be unfamiliar to some.

The singer emphasized her commitment to using positive language, mindful of the influence she has on her audience, particularly younger fans. 'I want to be intentional with my words,' she noted, underscoring the significance of promoting a positive, intentional mindset. Lizzo aims to inspire others by sharing a body-positive narrative, steering clear of negative connotations associated with weight change, according to reports by E! Online.

