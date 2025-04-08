Left Menu

Lizzo's 'Weight Release': A Body-Positive Transformation Journey

Lizzo discusses her body transformation not as 'weight loss' but as 'weight release,' emphasizing a positive journey of self-discovery and improved health. She shares insights on embracing a new lifestyle, understanding nutrition, and the science of fitness, aiming to inspire others with a body-positive message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:28 IST
Lizzo (Photo/Instagram/@lizzobeeating). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heartfelt revelation, rapper and singer Lizzo has expressed her approach to body transformation, choosing to describe it as 'weight release' rather than 'weight loss.' Speaking on Jay Shetty's podcast 'On Purpose,' Lizzo explained that the changes she has undergone are about more than just shedding pounds; it signifies emotional and mental growth as well.

Lizzo elaborated on the positive aspects of her journey, stating, 'I've gained a sense of self and a lifestyle I truly love.' She further revealed a newfound understanding of nutrition and the science behind cardio and weight lifting, highlighting the comprehensive nature of her transformation. However, she acknowledges that her terminology might be unfamiliar to some.

The singer emphasized her commitment to using positive language, mindful of the influence she has on her audience, particularly younger fans. 'I want to be intentional with my words,' she noted, underscoring the significance of promoting a positive, intentional mindset. Lizzo aims to inspire others by sharing a body-positive narrative, steering clear of negative connotations associated with weight change, according to reports by E! Online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

