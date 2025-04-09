Marching for Rights: Indigenous Voices at the Forefront of Climate Action
Ahead of UN climate talks, Indigenous groups marched in Brazil's capital to demand expanded rights to traditional lands. Their territories, covering 13% of Brazil, are crucial to climate mitigation. Despite setbacks in gaining influence at COP30, Indigenous leaders strive for stronger representation and policy changes.
As the first UN climate talks in the Amazon near, a significant march by Indigenous people took place on Tuesday in Brazil's capital. The demonstrators called for the state to secure and expand Indigenous land rights, framing it as a vital solution to the global climate crisis.
The demonstration marked the pinnacle of the 21st annual Free Land Indigenous Camp. Walking to Three Powers Square in Brasilia, where Brazil's government branches convene, the protesters carried signs with messages like "Land rights = Climate Action." These lands form 13% of Brazil's territory, mostly within the Amazon.
Climate talks, branded as COP30, are set for November in Belem. Indigenous leaders, including Luene Karipuna, plan to push land demarcation issues and expand Indigenous rights. They aim for a bigger role in this historic COP, though challenges remain in securing adequate representation at negotiation tables.
