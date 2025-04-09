Left Menu

Prabhu Deva & Vishnu Manchu Meet UP CM to Boost 'Kannappa'

Choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Vishnu Manchu met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow to promote their film 'Kannappa.' The meeting featured poster signing and gift exchanges. The film's release, originally set for April, is postponed. The cast includes Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.

09-04-2025
Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Celebrated choreographer and actor Prabhu Deva, alongside Vishnu Manchu, paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow as part of the promotional activities for their upcoming cinematic venture, 'Kannappa'. The meeting witnessed the presence of Mohan Babu University Chancellor Mohan Babu and Vinay Maheshwari. During the engaging interaction, CM Adityanath signed the film's poster, extending his wholehearted support for its success.

In a gesture of goodwill, the 'Kannappa' team presented the Chief Minister with a glass painting along with other gifts, followed by a cheerful photo session. Prabhu Deva, in a trendy pink shirt paired with white trousers, and lead actor Vishnu Manchu, in blue jeans and a grey shirt complemented with a beaded necklace, showcased stylish appearances in line with the movie's romantic theme.

'Kannappa' is poised as a mythological saga showcasing the pious devotion of the legendary figure to Lord Shiva. Although originally slated for an April 25 release, the date has been postponed, with the new schedule yet to be disclosed. The film's ensemble cast promises riveting performances from Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. Choreography enthusiasts can look forward to Prabhu Deva's contribution to a dance segment in the film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

