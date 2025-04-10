Left Menu

A Royal Meeting: Pope Francis and King Charles III's Historic Encounter

Pope Francis and King Charles III held a private meeting at the Vatican, marking the pope's first announced event since recovering from double pneumonia. The meeting took place during King Charles' state visit to Italy, indicating continued diplomatic ties and the pope's return to health.

Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a historic encounter, Pope Francis and King Charles III met privately at the Vatican on Wednesday, a significant event highlighted during the king's state visit to Italy.

This meeting was notable as it marked Pope Francis's first announced official engagement following his recovery from severe double pneumonia, an illness that had kept him hospitalized for five weeks.

Having been convalescing since March 23, Pope Francis made a public appearance in St Peter's Square on Sunday, signaling both his improving health and the Vatican's ongoing diplomatic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

