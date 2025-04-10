Cartier's Timeless Treasures Dazzle at V&A Exhibition

A captivating exhibition of Cartier jewellery is set to open at the V&A Museum in London on Saturday, celebrating the craftsmanship and legacy of one of the world's most renowned luxury brands.

Founded by Louis-François Cartier in 1847, the brand has a storied history with significant connections to both royalty, such as King Edward VII, and Hollywood luminaries. The exhibition will feature 350 jewels, including iconic pieces like a brooch commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II and a tiara worn by Rihanna.

Cartier's relentless innovation in jewellery design has ensured its continued popularity over the decades. From royal warrants to celebrity endorsements, Cartier remains a symbol of elegance and modernity that appeals to discerning customers globally.

