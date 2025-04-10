Left Menu

Award-Winning Breweries Unite for Limited Edition Cold IPA

Fort City Brewing of Delhi and BYG BREWSKI Brewing Co. of Bengaluru have collaborated to create a limited-edition Cold IPA. This partnership follows their recognition at the 30 Best Bars Awards 2024. The Cold IPA blends lager crispness with IPA bitterness and is available in both cities this April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:14 IST
Award-Winning Breweries Unite for Limited Edition Cold IPA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two of India's leading microbreweries, Fort City Brewing from Delhi and BYG BREWSKI Brewing Co. from Bengaluru, have teamed up for a special release: a limited-edition Cold IPA. The beer, launching this April in both cities, is a response to public demand after the breweries' recent accolades at the 30 Best Bars Awards 2024.

The Cold IPA combines the crisp qualities of a lager with the bold, hoppy aroma typical of an IPA. Boasting hops from New Zealand and malt from Belgium, the beer is designed for high drinkability. 'This brew reflects our shared commitment to quality and innovation,' said Gautham Gandhi, Co-founder of Fort City Brewing.

This release marks the first such collaboration inspired by the awards, signaling a trend of creativity and partnership within the industry. With BYG BREWSKI's substantial monthly production and Fort City Brewing's precision techniques, the Cold IPA is poised to be a significant addition to India's craft beer scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025