Award-Winning Breweries Unite for Limited Edition Cold IPA

Two of India's leading microbreweries, Fort City Brewing from Delhi and BYG BREWSKI Brewing Co. from Bengaluru, have teamed up for a special release: a limited-edition Cold IPA. The beer, launching this April in both cities, is a response to public demand after the breweries' recent accolades at the 30 Best Bars Awards 2024.

The Cold IPA combines the crisp qualities of a lager with the bold, hoppy aroma typical of an IPA. Boasting hops from New Zealand and malt from Belgium, the beer is designed for high drinkability. 'This brew reflects our shared commitment to quality and innovation,' said Gautham Gandhi, Co-founder of Fort City Brewing.

This release marks the first such collaboration inspired by the awards, signaling a trend of creativity and partnership within the industry. With BYG BREWSKI's substantial monthly production and Fort City Brewing's precision techniques, the Cold IPA is poised to be a significant addition to India's craft beer scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)