JITO Beyond Boundaries: A Global Confluence of Vision and Values

Kathmandu/New Delhi, April 10, 2025: Mahavir Jayanti saw a historic gathering of over 11.55 lakh participants for the Navkar Mantra Jap, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings. This event marked the conclusion of 'JITO Beyond Boundaries', a global business and leadership initiative by JITO Youth Wing, spanning Nepal and India.

The initiative attracted 150+ entrepreneurs from diverse regions including India, Nepal, and Dubai, fostering not only business networking but also youth-driven change and international collaboration. Hosted by JITO Youth Nepal, the inaugural edition saw immersive sessions, strategic collaborations, and meaningful cultural exchanges.

Significant highlights included the Kathmandu Summit featuring notable leaders, key MoUs with Avasar Capital, and innovative pitches during Shark Tank Nepal. Moreover, the initiative offered participants spiritual and natural immersion through visits to Nepal's landmarks. As participants celebrated Navkar Mantra Diwas, a global communal reflection on Jain values unfolded, emphasizing service and unity.

