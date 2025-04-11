Left Menu

JITO Beyond Boundaries: A Global Confluence of Vision and Values

JITO Youth Wing's initiative 'JITO Beyond Boundaries' marked a transformative business and leadership confluence across Nepal and India. Bringing together over 150 entrepreneurs, it facilitated cross-border harmony and youth-led change. Highlights included cultural experiences, strategic partnerships, and a historic Navkar Mantra Jap involving over 11.55 lakh participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:29 IST
JITO Beyond Boundaries: A Global Confluence of Vision and Values
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Kathmandu/New Delhi, April 10, 2025: Mahavir Jayanti saw a historic gathering of over 11.55 lakh participants for the Navkar Mantra Jap, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings. This event marked the conclusion of 'JITO Beyond Boundaries', a global business and leadership initiative by JITO Youth Wing, spanning Nepal and India.

The initiative attracted 150+ entrepreneurs from diverse regions including India, Nepal, and Dubai, fostering not only business networking but also youth-driven change and international collaboration. Hosted by JITO Youth Nepal, the inaugural edition saw immersive sessions, strategic collaborations, and meaningful cultural exchanges.

Significant highlights included the Kathmandu Summit featuring notable leaders, key MoUs with Avasar Capital, and innovative pitches during Shark Tank Nepal. Moreover, the initiative offered participants spiritual and natural immersion through visits to Nepal's landmarks. As participants celebrated Navkar Mantra Diwas, a global communal reflection on Jain values unfolded, emphasizing service and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025