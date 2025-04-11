JITO Beyond Boundaries: A Global Confluence of Vision and Values
JITO Youth Wing's initiative 'JITO Beyond Boundaries' marked a transformative business and leadership confluence across Nepal and India. Bringing together over 150 entrepreneurs, it facilitated cross-border harmony and youth-led change. Highlights included cultural experiences, strategic partnerships, and a historic Navkar Mantra Jap involving over 11.55 lakh participants.
Kathmandu/New Delhi, April 10, 2025: Mahavir Jayanti saw a historic gathering of over 11.55 lakh participants for the Navkar Mantra Jap, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings. This event marked the conclusion of 'JITO Beyond Boundaries', a global business and leadership initiative by JITO Youth Wing, spanning Nepal and India.
The initiative attracted 150+ entrepreneurs from diverse regions including India, Nepal, and Dubai, fostering not only business networking but also youth-driven change and international collaboration. Hosted by JITO Youth Nepal, the inaugural edition saw immersive sessions, strategic collaborations, and meaningful cultural exchanges.
Significant highlights included the Kathmandu Summit featuring notable leaders, key MoUs with Avasar Capital, and innovative pitches during Shark Tank Nepal. Moreover, the initiative offered participants spiritual and natural immersion through visits to Nepal's landmarks. As participants celebrated Navkar Mantra Diwas, a global communal reflection on Jain values unfolded, emphasizing service and unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
