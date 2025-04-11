Left Menu

Innovating Future: Dr. Suwelack Publication Award Sparks Scientific Breakthroughs

The Dr. Suwelack Unternehmsstiftung launches an annual award to honor pioneering research in regenerative technologies in surgery. Targeted at young scientists, this Publication Award recognizes and supports innovative work published within the last two years. The winner will be announced at the European Tissue Repair Society conference.

The esteemed Dr. Suwelack Unternehmensstiftung has unveiled its annual Publication Award, aimed at encouraging young scientists to make significant contributions to regenerative technologies in surgery. This honor recognizes groundbreaking research from the past two years, fostering future advancements in this critical medical field.

Eligible candidates include young doctors and scientists who have demonstrated exceptional innovation and impacts in regenerative technologies, with the goal of nurturing a new generation of leaders in medical science. The award is evaluated by a prestigious committee chaired by Prof. Dr. med Adrian Dragu, and includes noted specialists from the foundation and MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG.

The winner will be announced at the European Tissue Repair Society (ETRS) conference, granting an invaluable platform to showcase their research. Dr. Isaac Angele, a representative of the Dr. Suwelack Corporate Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for the award's launch, emphasizing its role in promoting innovative work among young scientists.

