The People's Padma: Celebrating Unsung Heroes
The Ministry of Home Affairs is inviting nominations for the Padma awards-2026, to be announced on Republic Day. Citizens can submit entries online until July 31, 2025. These prestigious awards honor exceptional achievements across various fields. Government seeks to highlight contributions from diverse and underrepresented groups.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated the process for nominations and recommendations for the Padma awards-2026, slated to be announced on the eve of the upcoming Republic Day.
According to an official statement released on Friday, the deadline for submitting nominations and recommendations is July 31, 2025. Entries must be submitted online via the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).
The Padma awards, including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among India's highest civilian honors, recognizing excellence in various fields such as art, literature, sports, and public service. The awards aim to become more inclusive, promoting the recognition of 'unsung heroes' from diverse societal segments.
