Left Menu

The People's Padma: Celebrating Unsung Heroes

The Ministry of Home Affairs is inviting nominations for the Padma awards-2026, to be announced on Republic Day. Citizens can submit entries online until July 31, 2025. These prestigious awards honor exceptional achievements across various fields. Government seeks to highlight contributions from diverse and underrepresented groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:58 IST
The People's Padma: Celebrating Unsung Heroes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated the process for nominations and recommendations for the Padma awards-2026, slated to be announced on the eve of the upcoming Republic Day.

According to an official statement released on Friday, the deadline for submitting nominations and recommendations is July 31, 2025. Entries must be submitted online via the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).

The Padma awards, including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among India's highest civilian honors, recognizing excellence in various fields such as art, literature, sports, and public service. The awards aim to become more inclusive, promoting the recognition of 'unsung heroes' from diverse societal segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025