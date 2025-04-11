Resonance of Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative in Slovakia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, which promotes planting a tree in honor of one's mother, has inspired Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. President Pellegrini expressed interest in implementing the initiative in Slovakia after President Droupadi Murmu discussed its cultural importance during her state visit.

During their visit to Slovakia, President Murmu and President Pellegrini participated in a tree-planting ceremony in Nitra, Slovakia's oldest town. The ceremony, attended by city mayor Marek Hattas, underscored the initiative's global resonance and was further bolstered by the presence of significant Indian investment in the region.

President Murmu urged the local Indian community to be brand ambassadors for India, emphasizing India's rapid infrastructural and developmental progress through initiatives like Gati Shakti and Atmanirbhar Bharat, transforming the nation into a thriving global manufacturing and innovation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)