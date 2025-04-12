Frankfurt's 'Wasserhäuschen': A Social Oasis Amidst the Skyline

Frankfurt, Germany's financial capital known for its towering skyline, has a unique tradition nestled closer to the ground—the 'Wasserhäuschen'. These small kiosks have been a city staple since the 19th century, initially providing essential mineral water when tap water was not safe to drink.

These kiosks offered workers a healthier alternative to beer, thriving due to exemptions from shop closing hours. In post-World War II Frankfurt, the kiosks were crucial supply points. Nowadays, they serve as vibrant social spaces offering beer, candy, and newspapers, with some even providing sidewalk cafe experiences.

Despite the drop from an original 800 kiosks to about 300, 'Wasserhäuschen' remain democratic places where people of all backgrounds come together. They embody social unity, with tours available to explore their historical significance. Photographer Stefan Hoening advocates for their inclusive, unifying nature, describing them as judgment-free gathering spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)