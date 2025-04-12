Left Menu

Bee Swarm Causes Panic at Anjaneri Hill During Hanuman Jayanti

A swarm of honey bees attacked devotees on Anjaneri Hill in Nashik, Maharashtra, during Hanuman Jayanti, causing minor injuries. The incident happened at 7:30 am when a large number of devotees visited the temple. Police, forest, and health officials were present to manage the situation, providing first-aid to those affected.

  India

In a surprising turn of events, a swarm of bees created chaos among devotees gathered at Anjaneri Hill in Nashik, Maharashtra, on a significant cultural day—Hanuman Jayanti. The incident resulted in minor injuries as officials rushed to aid those in distress.

The beehive incident occurred around 7:30 in the morning when a large number of worshippers assembled to celebrate the occasion at the storied site, known as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Quick to respond, personnel from the police, forest, and health departments ensured that no serious harm befell the attendees, administering first-aid promptly to those with injuries, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

