Pedaling for Change: Cyclothon Boosts Drug-Free Haryana Campaign

A cyclothon organized in Gurugram promoted a drug-free Haryana. Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh flagged off the event and participated by cycling. The campaign aims to combat drug abuse and empower the youth, contributing to India's progress as a global leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:41 IST
A cyclothon took place on Saturday, highlighting the ongoing efforts for a drug-free Haryana, with Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh attending the event, according to officials.

Flagged off from Ghamroj Toll Plaza by Minister Singh himself, the event cycled through major routes in Gurugram to raise awareness and support.

Minister Singh emphasized the importance of youth in the fight against drug abuse, stating that such efforts are vital for India's aspiration to become a global leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

