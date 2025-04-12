Pedaling for Change: Cyclothon Boosts Drug-Free Haryana Campaign

A cyclothon took place on Saturday, highlighting the ongoing efforts for a drug-free Haryana, with Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh attending the event, according to officials.

Flagged off from Ghamroj Toll Plaza by Minister Singh himself, the event cycled through major routes in Gurugram to raise awareness and support.

Minister Singh emphasized the importance of youth in the fight against drug abuse, stating that such efforts are vital for India's aspiration to become a global leader.

