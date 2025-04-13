Left Menu

Myanmar's Thingyan: A Quiet Respite Amidst Calamity

Countries in Southeast Asia celebrate their water festivals amidst varying circumstances. While Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia enjoy their festivities, Myanmar's Thingyan is subdued due to a recent earthquake and ongoing political conflict. Traditions continue quietly, with private celebrations and UNESCO recognition providing moments of cultural pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:41 IST
Myanmar's Thingyan: A Quiet Respite Amidst Calamity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Annual water festivals commenced across Southeast Asia, yet Myanmar's observance of Thingyan is notably subdued. The country, grappling with the aftermath of a significant earthquake, has foregone traditional celebrations.

In stark contrast, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia proceeded with their exuberant festivities. In these nations, the water festival merges splashes of water with cultural ceremonies, hinting at seasonal traditions.

Despite adversity in Myanmar, private celebrations persist, marking Thingyan's UNESCO recognition. A somber atmosphere prevails across major cities, with traditional symbols quietly appearing in neighborhoods, momentarily distracting from the ongoing challenges of political turmoil and past disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025