Myanmar's Thingyan: A Quiet Respite Amidst Calamity

Annual water festivals commenced across Southeast Asia, yet Myanmar's observance of Thingyan is notably subdued. The country, grappling with the aftermath of a significant earthquake, has foregone traditional celebrations.

In stark contrast, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia proceeded with their exuberant festivities. In these nations, the water festival merges splashes of water with cultural ceremonies, hinting at seasonal traditions.

Despite adversity in Myanmar, private celebrations persist, marking Thingyan's UNESCO recognition. A somber atmosphere prevails across major cities, with traditional symbols quietly appearing in neighborhoods, momentarily distracting from the ongoing challenges of political turmoil and past disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)