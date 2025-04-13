Expo 2025 Osaka: A Vision for Global Unity Amidst Challenges

The much-anticipated Expo 2025 has officially opened in Osaka, attracting attention with a grand spectacle where over 10,000 voices united in singing Beethoven's Ninth Symphony. The event, projected to span six months, aims to bridge global divides exacerbated by current geopolitical strains and economic uncertainty.

Situated at the reclaimed site of Yumeshima, the Expo showcases futuristic innovation within 80 architecturally unique pavilions, featuring participants from over 160 countries. Despite falling short of the initial ticket sales target, organizers are optimistic about welcoming 28 million visitors, a nod to the success of Osaka's 1970 exposition.

Key highlights include the iconic Grand Ring, exhibits of advanced technology such as robots and flying cars, and cultural elements like Hello Kitty. Amidst financial hurdles posed by a weaker yen, Expo serves as a platform for international dialogue and sustainable future aspirations, embodied also by the Myaku-Myaku mascot welcoming attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)