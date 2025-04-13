Nepal's Former King Condemns Protest Violence

Nepal's former monarch, Gyanendra Shah, expressed regret over the violent events that transpired during the pro-monarchy demonstrations held last month in Kathmandu's Tinkune area.

The protests, which aimed to restore the monarchy and establish a Hindu state, turned deadly, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, including a photojournalist, and injuring over 110.

In a video message ahead of the Nepalese New Year 2082, Shah articulated his sorrow over the destruction caused. He underscored democracy's unmatched capacity to uphold civil liberties and highlighted the importance of a culture where both praise and criticism from the public are heard.

(With inputs from agencies.)