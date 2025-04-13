Left Menu

Nepal's Former King Condemns Protest Violence

Former King Gyanendra Shah of Nepal expressed sorrow over violence during pro-monarchy protests in Kathmandu. Two people died, and over 110 were injured. Shah emphasized democracy's role in ensuring civil liberty and highlighted the importance of respecting public praise and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:23 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's former monarch, Gyanendra Shah, expressed regret over the violent events that transpired during the pro-monarchy demonstrations held last month in Kathmandu's Tinkune area.

The protests, which aimed to restore the monarchy and establish a Hindu state, turned deadly, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, including a photojournalist, and injuring over 110.

In a video message ahead of the Nepalese New Year 2082, Shah articulated his sorrow over the destruction caused. He underscored democracy's unmatched capacity to uphold civil liberties and highlighted the importance of a culture where both praise and criticism from the public are heard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

