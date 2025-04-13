Left Menu

Delhi Walkathon Honors Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiated a walkathon to honor Dr. BR Ambedkar, highlighting his message of justice and equality. Special sessions on Ambedkar's life will be held in government schools. Gupta emphasized transcending political divides to embrace Ambedkar's principles for a progressive India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a day ahead of Dr. BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a walkathon to pay tribute to the revered leader. Gupta emphasized that Ambedkar's teachings of justice, equality, and rights should be instilled in every citizen.

The 'Dr Ambedkar Walkathon,' initiated from the Vidhan Sabha, aims to spread awareness about Ambedkar's enduring legacy. As part of a broader celebration, special assembly sessions will take place in all government schools to explore his life, ideas, and struggles.

Calling Dr. Ambedkar a national icon beyond caste and community, Gupta urged citizens to embody his principles and unite beyond political differences for an empowered India. She also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honoring Ambedkar appropriately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

