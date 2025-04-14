Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: Nobel Laureates Advocate for Global Compassion

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi highlighted the widening gap between decision-makers and the public at the Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit. He launched the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion to address the lack of moral accountability. Satyarthi emphasized redefining compassion as a driving force for action and urged governments to teach tolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-04-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 08:20 IST
Bridging the Gap: Nobel Laureates Advocate for Global Compassion
Kailash Satyarthi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi warned about an increasing disconnect between decision-makers and the public during the Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit in Dubai. Speaking with PTI, Satyarthi outlined the urgent need to bridge this gap through enhanced moral responsibility.

At a session attended by 11 other Nobel Laureates, Satyarthi announced the launch of the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion. The initiative aims to combat moral accountability failings by redefining compassion as a force driving meaningful action.

Highlighting international efforts, Satyarthi urged India to adopt tolerance education similar to the UAE's approach. Meanwhile, Poland's former president Lech Wałęsa stressed the global nature of current challenges, advocating for a new, globally-aware system to address them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025