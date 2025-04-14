Bridging the Gap: Nobel Laureates Advocate for Global Compassion

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi warned about an increasing disconnect between decision-makers and the public during the Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit in Dubai. Speaking with PTI, Satyarthi outlined the urgent need to bridge this gap through enhanced moral responsibility.

At a session attended by 11 other Nobel Laureates, Satyarthi announced the launch of the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion. The initiative aims to combat moral accountability failings by redefining compassion as a force driving meaningful action.

Highlighting international efforts, Satyarthi urged India to adopt tolerance education similar to the UAE's approach. Meanwhile, Poland's former president Lech Wałęsa stressed the global nature of current challenges, advocating for a new, globally-aware system to address them.

(With inputs from agencies.)