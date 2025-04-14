Delhi CM Honors Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy on Anniversary
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked Dr. BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary by paying tributes at various events in Delhi. Joining her were BJP president JP Nadda and other dignitaries. Gupta highlighted Ambedkar's instrumental role in advocating social justice and his pivotal contribution to the Indian Constitution.
Updated: 14-04-2025 15:27 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary at multiple events in the nation's capital on Monday.
Gupta, alongside political figures including BJP president JP Nadda, honored Ambedkar with floral tributes at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament premises.
Rekha Gupta, highlighting Ambedkar's advocacy for equality, social justice, and human rights, lauded his significant role in drafting the Indian Constitution.
