Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives of Esteemed Physician Family
A private plane en route to the Catskills for a family celebration tragically crashed in upstate New York, killing six prominent figures including members of a notable family of physicians. Among the deceased were distinguished student-athletes and professionals, leaving a profound void in their communities.
A tragic plane crash in upstate New York claimed the lives of six people from a prominent family of physicians, who were on their way to celebrate a birthday and Passover in the Catskills. The accident involved a twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B, which crashed Saturday in Copake, near the Massachusetts state line.
The victims included Karenna Groff, a former NCAA Woman of the Year and MIT soccer player; her parents, noted professionals in the medical field; and other recent graduates from prestigious institutions. Tragically, this close-knit family had a promising future cut short.
Authorities, citing issues with the plane's approach, are investigating. Amidst grief, loved ones remember their profound contributions and the immense potential lost in this devastating incident. Funeral arrangements are underway as the investigation continues.
