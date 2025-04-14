Left Menu

Dalit Welfare and Ambedkar's Legacy: Tripura Celebrates Amid Political Tensions

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasizes on Dalit welfare in line with BR Ambedkar's vision. Amid celebrations of Ambedkar Jayanti, the opposition highlights concerns over constitutional values. A CPI(M) worker was injured in an attack during an event in Dhalai district, causing political tensions.

Dalit Welfare and Ambedkar's Legacy: Tripura Celebrates Amid Political Tensions
  • India

In Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha reiterated his government's commitment to Dalit welfare, acknowledging the inspiration drawn from BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

During an event at Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala, Saha noted that Ambedkar was belatedly honored with the Bharat Ratna. Meanwhile, opposition parties, including Congress and CPI(M), marked Ambedkar Jayanti by focusing on preserving constitutional values.

However, celebrations were marred by violence as a CPI(M) event in Dhalai district saw a worker injured in an attack allegedly linked to BJP supporters, a claim denied by the ruling party.

