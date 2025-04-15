Plant-Powered Partnership: Shraddha Kapoor and Plix Unite for Radiant Beauty Campaigns
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor joins hands with Plix, a leading plant-based nutrition and beauty brand, to front its new haircare and skincare campaigns. Highlighting natural and clinically-proven ingredients, Kapoor's endorsement aims to promote Plix's commitment to enhancing natural beauty through effective, plant-derived products.
- Country:
- India
Shraddha Kapoor, a prominent figure in Bollywood, has been named the face of Plix's latest campaigns, marking a significant collaboration with the plant-based nutrition and beauty brand.
The first campaign, #PlixLagaoBaalBadhao, showcases Plix's Rosemary Advanced Hair Growth Serum, enriched with naturally derived and clinically studied actives to combat hair loss and stimulate growth. The second campaign, #HarDinKaroGlowAndarSe, emphasizes their Glowy Skin Effervescent Tablets, designed to enhance skin radiance with potent antioxidants.
Plix co-founders Rishubh Satiya and Akash Zaveri highlighted Kapoor's alignment with the brand's values, focusing on pure, plant-derived haircare and skincare solutions. Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm, stating Plix's products make beauty care accessible while supporting a sustainable and clean approach to personal care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Skincare: Emcutix and WiQo's Innovative Partnership
Republicans Secure Florida Wins Amid Narrowing Margins: Trump's Endorsement Proves Key
Better Nutrition Secures Rs 10 Crore in Funding for Expansion
Boosting Nutrition: Haryana's Expansion of Atal Shramik Kisan Canteens
Seventh Poshan Pakhwada: India Strengthens Fight Against Malnutrition