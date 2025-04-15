Plant-Powered Partnership: Shraddha Kapoor and Plix Unite for Radiant Beauty Campaigns

Shraddha Kapoor, a prominent figure in Bollywood, has been named the face of Plix's latest campaigns, marking a significant collaboration with the plant-based nutrition and beauty brand.

The first campaign, #PlixLagaoBaalBadhao, showcases Plix's Rosemary Advanced Hair Growth Serum, enriched with naturally derived and clinically studied actives to combat hair loss and stimulate growth. The second campaign, #HarDinKaroGlowAndarSe, emphasizes their Glowy Skin Effervescent Tablets, designed to enhance skin radiance with potent antioxidants.

Plix co-founders Rishubh Satiya and Akash Zaveri highlighted Kapoor's alignment with the brand's values, focusing on pure, plant-derived haircare and skincare solutions. Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm, stating Plix's products make beauty care accessible while supporting a sustainable and clean approach to personal care.

(With inputs from agencies.)