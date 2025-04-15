Left Menu

Plant-Powered Partnership: Shraddha Kapoor and Plix Unite for Radiant Beauty Campaigns

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor joins hands with Plix, a leading plant-based nutrition and beauty brand, to front its new haircare and skincare campaigns. Highlighting natural and clinically-proven ingredients, Kapoor's endorsement aims to promote Plix's commitment to enhancing natural beauty through effective, plant-derived products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:19 IST
Shraddha Kapoor, a prominent figure in Bollywood, has been named the face of Plix's latest campaigns, marking a significant collaboration with the plant-based nutrition and beauty brand.

The first campaign, #PlixLagaoBaalBadhao, showcases Plix's Rosemary Advanced Hair Growth Serum, enriched with naturally derived and clinically studied actives to combat hair loss and stimulate growth. The second campaign, #HarDinKaroGlowAndarSe, emphasizes their Glowy Skin Effervescent Tablets, designed to enhance skin radiance with potent antioxidants.

Plix co-founders Rishubh Satiya and Akash Zaveri highlighted Kapoor's alignment with the brand's values, focusing on pure, plant-derived haircare and skincare solutions. Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm, stating Plix's products make beauty care accessible while supporting a sustainable and clean approach to personal care.

