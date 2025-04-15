LOVETC: Ananya Birla's Bold Venture Into India's Cosmetics Market

This week, Ananya Birla announced the debut of her new colour cosmetics line, LOVETC, aiming to strengthen the Aditya Birla Group's foothold in India's fast-evolving beauty sector.

Following the release of 'Contraband' earlier this year, LOVETC seeks to provide high-performance, locally made beauty products as part of the company's vision for a robust beauty portfolio.

As India's beauty market continues to grow, Ananya Birla aims to capture a 5-8% market share, utilizing strategic consumer insights and product excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)