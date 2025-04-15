Left Menu

LOVETC: Ananya Birla's Bold Venture Into India's Cosmetics Market

Ananya Birla has unveiled the colour cosmetics brand LOVETC, further embedding the Aditya Birla Group into India's burgeoning beauty industry. This launch is part of an effort to address the demand for high-quality local beauty products, with a strategic goal to capture a significant market share in the coming years.

Updated: 15-04-2025 19:33 IST
This week, Ananya Birla announced the debut of her new colour cosmetics line, LOVETC, aiming to strengthen the Aditya Birla Group's foothold in India's fast-evolving beauty sector.

Following the release of 'Contraband' earlier this year, LOVETC seeks to provide high-performance, locally made beauty products as part of the company's vision for a robust beauty portfolio.

As India's beauty market continues to grow, Ananya Birla aims to capture a 5-8% market share, utilizing strategic consumer insights and product excellence.

