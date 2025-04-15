Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Italian Deputy PM's Landmark Visit to India

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani's recent visit to India marked a pivotal advancement in Italy-India relations. The visit focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across trade, science, technology, and culture. Agreements were signed to foster collaboration in areas like innovation and trade, while emphasizing the shared commitment to strategic partnership.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani's visit to India signified a significant leap forward in Italy-India diplomatic relations, underscoring the strengthening of bilateral cooperation on multiple fronts, including trade and technology.

During the April 11-12 visit, Tajani focused on fortifying the strategic partnership through various agreements that emphasized innovation and scientific dialogue. Meetings with Indian leaders further consolidated links across political, economic, and cultural domains.

The visit also saw the inauguration of the Magdalene in Ecstasy exhibition, marking Caravaggio's first display in India, and the strengthening of business ties through dedicated funds and forums to support entrepreneurial synergies between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

