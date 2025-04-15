Vincy Aloshious Takes a Stand Against Drug Use Among Co-Actors

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious recently declared she would no longer accept film roles alongside actors known to consume drugs.

Her statement arose from a firsthand troubling experience with a male co-actor, which she recounted at an event supporting an anti-drug campaign. According to Aloshious, the co-actor's behavior became a nuisance on set, especially after an incident concerning her attire where he offered unsolicited help. She explained that while private drug use may be one's choice, its effects can disrupt the workplace, especially in collaborative environments like film sets.

The actress, acknowledged for her roles and a state award recipient, faced online backlash after her bold decision. Nonetheless, she addressed her critics by sharing on social media the negative impact of drug-using colleagues, especially in light of recent allegations within the Malayalam cinema industry.

Aloshious's stand comes amid growing concerns about drug consumption among actors in the industry.

