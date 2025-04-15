Cricket's Olympic Comeback: A Historic Return in 2028

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the city of Pomona in South California will serve as the venue for cricket events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This groundbreaking development marks the sport's triumphant return to the Olympics after a 128-year absence, with competitions being held at the Pomona Fairgrounds.

Cricket will join alongside five new sports at the LA28 Games, such as baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash. ICC chairman Jay Shah expressed enthusiasm about the venue announcement, seeing it as a critical step in preparing for cricket's Olympic comeback.

The choice of the fast-paced and exciting T20 format is expected to attract new audiences, expanding cricket's influence beyond its traditional base. Previously only featured in the 1900 Paris Games, cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles follows its successful participation in other multi-sport events like the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)