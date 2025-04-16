Brrandom Expands Footprint with Launch of Brrandom Asia

Breaking new ground in the branding and digital marketing sphere, Kolkata-based Brrandom has marked its two-year milestone with the international launch of Brrandom Asia in Malaysia. This expansion makes Brrandom the first homegrown agency in Eastern India to establish an overseas operational hub, rather than just maintaining a virtual address.

The innovative agency, founded by a team of seasoned brand architects, aims to redefine branding by integrating technology, creativity, and cultural relevance. Co-Founder Avik Guha revealed the agency's mission to challenge conventional branding practices, while Malaysian Co-Founder Safdar Hussain emphasizes their goal to transform business challenges into growth opportunities tailored to local culture.

With its strategic Southeast Asian expansion plan, including countries like Singapore and Vietnam, Brrandom Asia aims to leverage AI-driven platforms and multicultural insights. The launch celebrates Brrandom's unique approach and success in India, highlighting their commitment to data-driven and forward-thinking solutions.

